Tree falls on several vehicles, smashing into car with grandmother, toddler inside

    By: Kristen Holloway

    EAST POINT, Ga. - A large tree fell on several cars in East Point Friday morning, landing on one car with a grandmother and a toddler inside, police said. 

    Grandmother Sheila Winder said she was sitting in her car with her 2-year-old granddaughter when she heard a huge "boom" as the tree smashed into her car. She and her granddaughter were not hurt. 

