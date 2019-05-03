Tree falls on several vehicles, smashing into car with grandmother, toddler inside

EAST POINT, Ga. - A large tree fell on several cars in East Point Friday morning, landing on one car with a grandmother and a toddler inside, police said.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway was at the Hidden Cove Apartments, where the tree fell and damaged at least five cars.
Grandmother Sheila Winder said she was sitting in her car with her 2-year-old granddaughter when she heard a huge "boom" as the tree smashed into her car. She and her granddaughter were not hurt.
