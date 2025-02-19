Suspect accused of beating clerk, stealing cash at South Fulton gas station

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The robbery happened Monday, around 12:17 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
Police said the suspect beat the store clerk and stole money from the register before walking out.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead in shooting at McDonald’s in Gwinnett
- Man dies after being pulled from GA river
- Streets in Midtown Atlanta to be closed for Tyler Perry production to film
Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or by texting 738477. You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group