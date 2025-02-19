Suspect accused of beating clerk, stealing cash at South Fulton gas station

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Monday, around 12:17 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police said the suspect beat the store clerk and stole money from the register before walking out.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or by texting 738477. You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

