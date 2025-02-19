Man dies after being pulled from GA river

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police department is investigating after a man drowned over the weekend.

Around 11:19 a.m. on Saturday, Milledgeville police were called to the Oconee River Greenway.

According to dispatch, the man walked down the boat ramp into the water and did not resurface. Officials say he was submerged in the water when officers arrived.

A deputy pulled the man out of the water and immediately began CPR.

The man was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

His age and identity were not released.

The sheriff’s office said no other details will be released at this time.

