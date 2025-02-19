Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Hapeville killing

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they believe is “armed and dangerous” following a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Hapeville Police Chief Bruce Hedley told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the shooting happened around 8:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue.
The suspect was described as a Black, slim man with a goatee wearing an olive-green long coat and a gray toboggan with a ball on top.
Responding officers found a 36-year-old man who had been shot once and died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.
Police said they do not yet know a motive for the killing, and the active investigation is continuing.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Lawmaker who introduced bill to ban school zone cameras says they do nothing but rake in revenue
- As South Fulton mayor returns to office, councilmembers focus on business at hand
- ‘We’re trained for situations like this’: Flight attendant leader responds to Delta plane crash
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group