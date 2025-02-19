Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Hapeville killing

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they believe is “armed and dangerous” following a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday.

Hapeville Police Chief Bruce Hedley told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the shooting happened around 8:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Central Avenue.

The suspect was described as a Black, slim man with a goatee wearing an olive-green long coat and a gray toboggan with a ball on top.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man who had been shot once and died at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

Police said they do not yet know a motive for the killing, and the active investigation is continuing.

