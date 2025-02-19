As South Fulton mayor returns to office, councilmembers focus on business at hand

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A controversial mayor banned from city hall was given the green light to return.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was at city hall in South Fulton.

That’s where he saw the Mayor Kobi in his office.

Jones wanted to ask the mayor about being allowed to return, but the mayor didn’t acknowledge him.

People in the city are talking about the controversy that surrounds the mayor and the council.

“I think that they and the mayor need to sit down and figure out what’s going on,” Nancy Brazil told Jones.

Mayor Kobi is under investigation for the unauthorized purchase of a pool table for his office, a $20,000 media lab, and a taxpayer-funded trip to Africa.

Channel 2 Action News recently aired a video of officers escorting the mayor out of city hall after the city banned him and forced him to turn over his city-issued car.

Now the city is allowing the mayor to return to city hall.

“We always said it was temporary to secure some of the items that were purchased that were not pre-authorized,” Councilwoman Catherine Foster-Rowell said.

Brazil says it all leads people to believe the council isn’t tackling important issues.

“If you’re focusing on this and other things that need to be focused on are not being focused on,” she said.

Councilwoman Helen Willis agreed the negative attention isn’t helping.

“We have so much underway that’s being overshadowed by this negativity,” she said.

She said the council passed a $200 million budget. They spent $6 million to renovate a city pool that had been closed for 3 years.

“We have purchased an administration building for employees to work out of. We have opened a new city hall,” she said.

The council also approved $17 million for this new multi-purpose community center.

“Every meeting we’re moving the people’s business forward,” Councilwoman Foster-Rowell said.

The mayor did not respond to Jones’ phone call and text message. But he recently said he has done nothing wrong.

While he can return to his office, he still can’t use his city car or participate in the budget process.

