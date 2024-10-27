South Fulton police looking for missing man; his family last heard from him weeks ago

South Fulton police are asking for the community’s help in finding a man they identified only as “Mr. Michael.”

Mr. Michael last spoke with family members on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

He mentioned making a stop in Winston Salem, North Carolina with plans to return home, but has not been heard from since.

He was supposed to meet family members on Friday, Oct. 25 but did not show up.

Mr. Michael is battling cancer and his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

If you have any information on his location, please call the South Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-771-9744.

