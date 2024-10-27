Father said he warned son hours before his murder at Atlanta construction site

ATLANTA — A father believes a thief shot and killed his son at a construction site Saturday before lunch time.

“He died. He died. He is 23-years. He is young. It is hard for me because it is broken my life,” said Oscar Guevara.

Guevara said his son was working on a basement on Cascade Place SW in the West End.

“He works non-stop,” said Guevara.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Atlanta Police Department said someone called for help. They found a man shot multiple times at the construction site. Medics said it was too late to save him.

At the crime scene, Guevara pointed out his son’s broken truck window. He believes someone was trying to steal his son’s tools when they shot him.

He said he and his wife never felt safe with their so working with expensive equipment in the West End.

“I understand it is a little dangerous. I talk to him in the morning, ‘Take care. Be careful.’

He said, ‘Yeah, it’s okay.’ said Guevara. “Two hours later, I call him, but he does not answer.”

He and his wife drove past the property and saw police tape surrounding it and officers gathering evidence.

An officer hugged her as she cried. She dried her eyes with tissue as police wrapped up the crime tape and cleared the scene. The father moved his son’s work truck off the property. He comforted loved ones there as he gave them the update.

“Broken, my life,” said Guevara. “He’s young He’s a good guy.”

Atlanta Police Department has not confirmed the name of the man killed nor the circumstances surrounding his death.

