SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer in South Fulton County.
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi is on the scene of the shooting at the Biscayne Apartments on Old National Highway, where a large part of the parking lot was blocked off with crime tape.
Trying to get info about what’s going on here in South Fulton. Updates coming #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WRZHIxjeKu— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) May 7, 2019
Officials with the City of South Fulton told Channel 2 Action News that police received a call regarding a suspicious person. A short time later, an officer made contact with the person, who police said had a gun.
The officer started chasing the suspect and shots were fired. Police said no one was injured and the suspect is in custody.
We’re working to learn what led up to the shooting and information about the suspect. We’ll have LIVE coverage from the scene all afternoon on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
