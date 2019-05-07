CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward for information that will lead to the capture of an inmate who escaped Monday in Carroll County.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Shane Morton was working in the area of East Ranchette Road and Taylors Ginn Road before he walked off.
Channel 2 Action News was there overnight as sheriff’s deputies, U.S. Marshals and state officers with the Georgia Department of Corrections searched for Morton.
BACKGROUND
Morton is serving a 10-year sentence for manufacturing marijuana and theft by taking out of Coffee County. According to online records, he has been in and out of prison since 1996, mostly for property crimes and theft in Coffee and Jeff Davis counties.
Morton is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and was last seen wearing his state-issued orange shirt and white pants with a blue stripe.
Anyone who sees Morton is asked to call 911 and is warned not to approach him.
