GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two girls at a metro Atlanta high school didn’t end in the hallway.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has learned the family of one of the girls went to the other’s house after the fight.
At that point, a second fight broke out. This time, between parents and kids. And it was all caught on camera.
As of right now, no charges have been filed. And the family who says they were attacked at their home wants to know why.
TUESDAY on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. -- We'll take a look at video of both fights. Plus, the mother of one of the girls walks us through exactly what she says happened, and explains what they want to see from police.
