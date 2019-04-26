Parents on edge after school bus shot at in Fulton County

Officials say someone fired shots at a school bus in Fulton County Thursday afternoon.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings has learned that the incident involved a school bus carrying high school students from Creekside High School. None of the students were injured.
Jennings is talking to parents who are shaken up about the incident.
A witness describes what she saw before she ran for cover, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
