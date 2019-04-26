  • Henry County police has best response to Facebook message about 'wake and bake'

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - When the person in charge of social media for the Henry County Police Department got in to work this morning, he probably was not expecting to receive a message on Facebook from a man named Emanuel.

    The police department posted a screenshot of a Facebook message they received this morning.

    In the screenshot, a man named Emanuel messaged the department stating "Time for some wake and bake."

    A short time later, the department responded saying, "Good morning, Emanuel! Do you live in Henry County, GA?"

    Busted.

    Emanuel responded saying, "Just jokes." Luckily for Emanuel, the department has a sense of humor and replied, "Alright, well don't try becoming a comedian. Have a great day, Emanuel!"

    It's unknown if the police department and Emanuel ever had any further communication.

