Henry County police has best response to Facebook message about 'wake and bake'

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - When the person in charge of social media for the Henry County Police Department got in to work this morning, he probably was not expecting to receive a message on Facebook from a man named Emanuel.
The police department posted a screenshot of a Facebook message they received this morning.
In the screenshot, a man named Emanuel messaged the department stating "Time for some wake and bake."
A short time later, the department responded saying, "Good morning, Emanuel! Do you live in Henry County, GA?"
Busted.
Emanuel responded saying, "Just jokes." Luckily for Emanuel, the department has a sense of humor and replied, "Alright, well don't try becoming a comedian. Have a great day, Emanuel!"
It's unknown if the police department and Emanuel ever had any further communication.
