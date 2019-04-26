Teen reads emotional statement to man who held her against her will for year

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A brave teenager spoke in court Thursday about the man who held her against her will for more than a year.
Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen was in the Gwinnett County courthouse where the suspect pleaded guilty but will not serve anymore jail time.
But before the judge accepted that plea, there was testimony from the victim and her family.
This victim, Hailey Burns, had the courage to speak.
The judge accepted it and ruled Wysolovski will serve 10 years on probation and also gave him credit, 8 months, for time served in confinement while he was in jail.
But before accepting the plea, the court heard testimony from Burns and her parents.
We'll have the teen's emotional testimony, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}