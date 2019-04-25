13-year-old dies after being jumped by classmates while walking home from school

HOUSTON, TX - A 13-year-old Texas girl has died after slipping into a coma following a fight with two teens who jumped her as she walked home from school — including one assailant who kicked her in the head, the girl's mother said.
Kashala Francis, a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston, died Wednesday morning at Texas Children's Hospital, where doctors discovered a tumor in the back of her head that may have been exacerbated by the fight she was involved in on Thursday afternoon, her mother, Mamie Jackson, told ABC station KTRK-TV in Houston.
It remained unclear and pending an autopsy if injuries from the fight caused Kashala's death or if she died as the result of the tumor, police said.
Victor Senties, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, said the incident is being investigated as a homicide, pending an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
