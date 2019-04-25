0 At least 10 kids hit with pellet or BB gun at DeKalb County elementary school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - NewsChopper 2 was over the scene of developing situation at Wynbrooke Elementary School in DeKalb County Thursday.

DeKalb County Schools confirm to Channel 2 Action News that at least 10 kids were hit with either a pellet or BB gun when someone in a wooded area started shooting at the playground. The kids have non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, according to the district.

Channel 2's Michael Seiden and Rikki Klaus are on the ground at the school speaking with investigators and parents about the unfolding situation. Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

Video from the scene shows several police cars around the school grounds and officers walking around investigating.

#BREAKING

At least 10 kids at Wynbrooke Elementary in Stone Mountain suffered non life-threatening injuries after someone fired pellet/ BB gun from wooded area while kids were playing outside, according to multiple sources. @RikkiKlausWSB @wsbtv — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 25, 2019

Crime scene tape has been put up around the school's playground. A police helicopter is also flying over the scene.

Other officers can be seen patroling the neighborhoods surrounding the school.

Parents arriving steadily to pick up children. Police at Wynbrooke Elementary in Stone Mountain. We’re waiting for confirmation from the district about what happened. pic.twitter.com/qqCyTT9ore — Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) April 25, 2019

The school district sent a statement saying, in part:

"There was never a threat of anyone getting into the school building and the remaining students were not injured. The health and safety of our students is, and always will be, the number one priority at The DeKalb County School District. DeKalb Police officers are assisting DCSD Police in the investigation. Additional staff and DCSD police will be on-site tomorrow to ensure the safety of our students."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.