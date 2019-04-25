Father testifying about daughter's starvation death

The father of Emani Moss is on the stand today in Gwinnett County to testify about his 10-year-old daughter’s death.
Eman Moss is testifying against his wife, Tiffany Moss, who is facing the death penalty for starving the girl to death. She is representing herself.
On Wednesday, Tiffany Moss declined to offer an opening statement or to ask a single question of the 10 prosecution witnesses, some of whom laid out in brutal detail how the girl died.
Eman Moss is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Emani’s killing.
Witnesses said Wednesday that in October 2013 he and Tiffany Moss placed the girl’s body in a trash can, drove to a secluded area and tried to burn her body.
Eman Moss eventually called police and, as part of his plea deal, agreed to testify against his wife.
