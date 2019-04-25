ATLANTA - After days of dry weather -- there's a big change coming beginning tonight.
The system that's brought heavy rain, and even some severe weather to Texas, is moving our way.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that while he doesn't expect severe weather in Georgia, we could see heavy rain or a possible thunderstorm.
The showers begin to move into north Georgia tonight and will continue to fall through Friday morning.
The weekend is expected to be dry and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s.
We'll have rain across north Georgia tomorrow morning, also the chance for a thunderstorm. Right now, not seeing much in the way of a severe weather threat, though.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) April 25, 2019
