GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The death penalty trial of a Gwinnett County woman charged with starving her stepdaughter to death has entered is third day.
Tiffany Moss is representing herself. She declined to give an opening statement and hasn’t asked a single question of any of the witnesses who have testified against her, including her husband.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas is inside the courtroom for the trial and said Moss' standby attorneys appear to be getting very concerned and took another step to try and intervene this morning.
Tiffany Moss death penalty trial underway for day 3. District Attorneys Investigator is on the stand . 1 of likely 3 last prosecution witnesses for the day. Watch live on @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Xm9W13HhNx— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 26, 2019
Eman Moss laid out in harrowing detail on Thursday how he and his wife attempted to conceal the death of 10-year-old Emani by putting her body in a galvanized trash can and lighting it on fire.
The body failed to burn to ashes and Eman Moss eventually reported his daughter’s death to police.
Some jurors appeared to be visibly disturbed by the the gruesome testimony.
Eman Moss is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole. He agreed to testify agains his wife.
The prosecution could rest as soon as today. It’s unknown if Tiffany Moss will mount a case in her defense.
