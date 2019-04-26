BREAKING: Person trapped in 25-foot-deep trench, fire officials say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say someone is trapped in a 25-foot-deep trench in DeKalb County.
Crews are on Winmire Lane working to get the person out. A spokesman for the DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the person is buried.
We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to gather more information.
We're working to gather more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
