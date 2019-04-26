  • BREAKING: Person trapped in 25-foot-deep trench, fire officials say

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say someone is trapped in a 25-foot-deep trench in DeKalb County. 

    Crews are on Winmire Lane working to get the person out. A spokesman for the DeKalb County Fire Rescue said the person is buried. 

    We have a reporter and a photographer headed to the scene to gather more information. 

    We're working to gather more details about this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories