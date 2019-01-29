  • Neighbors say sewage smell is seeping into their homes, making them sick

    By: Tom Jones

    SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta community says a foul smell from a sewer spill is seeping into their houses and making them sick. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones was at the Brookstone Community in Union City, where residents say they have been dealing with the smell since last Friday. 

    Two residents even had to call paramedics because they couldn't stand it anymore. 

    One homeowner contacted officials, who said it would be at least two weeks before the problem is fixed.

