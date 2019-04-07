'This is dangerous:' Neighbors fed up with growing tire dump

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors tell Channel 2 Action News that they are concerned that a tire dump near the interstate will only get bigger.
Hundreds of tires have been dumped along South Commerce Drive in South Fulton County, which sits beside Interstate 285, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
People who live in the area told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that they’ve seen cars and trucks parked near the dumping ground in the middle of the night.
Neighbors say the dump has been sitting there since last year.
TRENDING STORIES:
- New procedure helping people with nasal congestion issues breathe easy again
- JOB ALERT: These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires in April
- College student from Atlanta dies at off-campus event in South Carolina
East Point city leaders promised those neighbors they would get the tires picked up, but so far, there has been no progress.
Neighbors told Washington that instead, the dump just keeps growing larger by the week.
“This is dangerous hazmat situation, and it’s also a haven for mosquitoes. And we have an apartment complex over there filled with kids, and this has to be dealt with,” one neighbor told Washington, asking not to be identified.
“Clean it up and find out who’s doing it. It needs to be taken care of immediately,” said neighbor Sharee Sims.
Sims told Washington she plans to work with other people in the neighborhood to try to catch the people behind this dump.
How she plans on tracking them down, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}