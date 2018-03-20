0 Tornado damaged nearly every home in South Fulton County neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Much of north Georgia felt the impact of the storms overnight but one neighborhood appeared to have been damaged by a tornado.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach was in the Jumpers Trail neighborhood in Fairburn where he saw nearly every single home having some sort of damage due to the storms.

The National Weather Service said the damage is from a tornado.

Neighbors said they heard the sound of a freight train before rushing to a safe spot.

Our team of Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists were on the air for several hours Monday night tracking the storms as they moved through metro Atlanta. We sent many push alerts to our app, alerting people of incoming severe weather.

“Sounded like all the windows just shattered at one time, the whole house shook like it was about to get ripped off the foundation,” said Torio Alvarez.

Families said they used whatever they could to protect themselves.

“We took the mattress off her bed. Kind of set it up before hand, never know what to expect, be ready, don’t have to get ready,” said Ashli Adams. “We just kind of sat in there, I put the mattress over our heads just in case the second floor came down and just waited it out, let God do what he does. Then just deal with the rest later.”

One home had a portion of its second floor collapse.

Gehlbach learned on Channel 2 Action News This Morning that there were no reported injuries.

“I just thank God everyone’s OK, no one hurt or injured, but real disaster over here,” said Timeka Houston.

The National Weather Service will be in the area later Tuesday to survey the damage and determine if a tornado touched down.

