Large piece of metal falls from midtown Atlanta building

    A piece of metal that fell off a building backed up traffic for hours in midtown Atlanta Tuesday.

    The intersection at 14th and West Peachtree was closed for hours. Traffic was bumper-to-bumper on several streets in the area.

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke with a witness who said lightning caused the decorative metal piece to fall off the Icon Midtown Apartments around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

    Crews focused on the remaining piece of metal that's still in place on the building to make sure it can't fall down on its own.

    Back roads were backed up as people still tried and navigate past the road closure.

    Simple commutes from one midtown location to another could take 45 minutes or so because of this.

    “I think it’s a big inconvenience, but what we can we do?” said one driver.

    Ed Allen, Senior Vice President of Development, of The Related Group released a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

    “During high winds last evening, a metal panel became detached and was carried from our development site. Fortunately, there were no injuries and we are now working with our construction management team to remove the remaining debris as efficiently and safely as possible,” said Ed Allen, Senior Vice President of Development for The Related Group. “Our goal is to minimize any further traffic congestion and allow everyone to go on with their day. The safety of nearby residents and on-site crew has always been our top priority.”
     

