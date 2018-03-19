0 Tex McIver murder trial: In hours before shooting — golf, steak and wine

ATLANTA - Week two of testimony in the Tex McIver murder trial is underway.

McIver, an Atlanta attorney, is accused of intentionally killing his wife, Diane, as they rode in their SUV in Sept. 2016. McIver claims the shooting was an accident.

The state's case against him is well underway. Last week, prosecutors called police investigators, ER nurses, ER doctors and close family friends to the stand.

10:05 a.m.

﻿Under questioning from prosecutor Clint Rucker, Stringer said he learned about Diane McIver’s death when he arrived at work the next morning.

“Tex, what the hell happened?” Stringer asked when he reached his friend on the phone moments later.

Tex McIver replied that Diane McIver and her friend, Dani Jo Carter, were on Hill Street and had been in a car accident. Diane McIver hadn’t survived, he said.

Rucker says that it differs from what Stringer told the grand jury. Stringer replies that he never volunteered the story before because he thought it was hearsay.

Rucker seems surprised by at least part of what Stringer is saying on the stand but it’s unclear what portion.

Craig Stringer says that soon after his call with Tex McIver he learned from his boss, Billy Corey, that Diane McIver had been shot in the back by her husband. Stringer called Tex back to ask about why he had lied.

“I didn’t want to tell you all this to get you involved in it with the police and whatever,” Tex McIver replied, according to Stringer.﻿

9:28 a.m.

Jurors have been led into the courtroom and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has called the today’s session to order.

Craig Stringer, a friend of the McIvers, is first on the witness stand. He is testifying about playing golf at Reynolds Plantation with the couple and then joining them for dinner at Longhorn Steakhouse in Conyers in the hours before the shooting.

We’ve learned that Diane preferred red wine and was a good golfer, playing with an eight handicap.

“She was a robot,” he said of Diane.

When did you last See Diane McIver?” prosecutor Clint Rucker asked.

“Sept. 25, 9:30 a hug and kiss and then goodnight,” Stringer replied.

