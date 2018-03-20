0 Cleanup next after severe storms plow through metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Strong storms moved through much of north Georgia Monday night, leaving behind a path of damage.

For several hours, Severe Weather Team 2 tracked tornado warnings, tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings.

Parts of south Fulton County and Haralson County, west of the metro Atlanta area, seemed to be the hardest hit.

Northwest Georgia was the first area to deal with the storms which brought intense rain, lightning and hail. The storms continued into metro Atlanta late Monday bringing tornado warnings. Early Tuesday, the storms continued into east counties.

Strong winds toppled a gas station awning, crumpled street signs and trapped people inside houses when trees fell in Haralson County.

Lots of wind damage here along Business 27 in Buchahan. #StormWatchOn2 pic.twitter.com/JLT1788PQe — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) March 20, 2018

Haralson County schools will be closed Tuesday as cleanup continues.

Georgia Power reported more than 29,000 customers without electricity, with the majority of those in the metro Atlanta area.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

2:48 a.m.: On the way to work Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach says he saw crews restoring power.

Power out at Northside Dr and I-75. @GeorgiaPower crews working to restore now pic.twitter.com/uih4y6ESDv — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2018

2:40 a.m.: Triple Team Traffic hearing reports of downed wires.

Atlanta: Wires down on Brookside Drive at Manor Ridge Dr. APD on site; use Northside Dr. to Westover Dr. for alternate access to Brookside Dr. — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) March 20, 2018

1:44 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat has ended from Coweta-Spalding northward.

Non-severe storms moving through Troup & Meriwether right now — threat has ended from Coweta-Spalding northward. pic.twitter.com/Op5ovOacsV — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 20, 2018

1:40 a.m.: Channel 2's Lauren Pozen says she can usually see building lights in the distance, but not tonight.

On my way home to buckhead, many lights out. Some businesses that usually have lights, are dark. This is outside my living room. Usually you can see building lights in the distance. Not tonight #StormWatchon2 pic.twitter.com/Nm8AifimVf — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) March 20, 2018

