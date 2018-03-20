  • Cleanup next after severe storms plow through metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Strong storms moved through much of north Georgia Monday night, leaving behind a path of damage.

    For several hours, Severe Weather Team 2 tracked tornado warnings, tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings.

    [Download the free Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area]

    We have a team of reporters and photographers spread out across metro Atlanta looking at some of the hardest-hit areas. WATCH Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates.

    Parts of south Fulton County and Haralson County, west of the metro Atlanta area, seemed to be the hardest hit.

    [PHOTOS: Severe storms move across Georgia]

    Northwest Georgia was the first area to deal with the storms which brought intense rain, lightning and hail. The storms continued into metro Atlanta late Monday bringing tornado warnings. Early Tuesday, the storms continued into east counties.

    RELATED STORIES: 

    Strong winds toppled a gas station awning, crumpled street signs and trapped people inside houses when trees fell in Haralson County.

    Haralson County schools will be closed Tuesday as cleanup continues. 

    Georgia Power reported more than 29,000 customers without electricity, with the majority of those in the metro Atlanta area.

    MINUTE BY MINUTE:

    2:48 a.m.: On the way to work Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach says he saw crews restoring power. 

    2:40 a.m.: Triple Team Traffic hearing reports of downed wires. 

    1:44 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the threat has ended from Coweta-Spalding northward. 

    1:40 a.m.: Channel 2's Lauren Pozen says she can usually see building lights in the distance, but not tonight. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cleanup next after severe storms plow through metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's the difference between a tornado watch and warning?

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 weather tips that could save your life

  • Headline Goes Here

    What is the safest place to take cover during a tornado?

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Tex, you shot me': Lone witness recalls the McIver shooting