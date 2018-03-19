Severe Weather Alert Day: Wet commute ahead of strong, possibly severe storms Monday

ATLANTA - Rain is moving through metro Atlanta ahead of strong and possibly severe storms Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers for your commute and the threats for severe weather in your area, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 is declaring Monday a Severe Weather Alert Day ahead of the storms.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the commute will mostly be rain, some heavy, with the chance for some rumbles of thunder.
“I don’t expect any major issues this morning,” Monahan said.
Good morning! Tracking rain, some of it on the heavier side northeast metro, and the chance for some rumbles of thunder. Other than a wet commute, I don't expect any major issues this morning.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 19, 2018
I'm updating the PM severe weather risk right now. @wsbtv
Anyone with travel plans along Interstate 20 Monday afternoon or evening from west Georgia to Alabama to Mississippi should be especially weather aware.
“It will be along this area that will have the greatest risk for strong, long-tracked tornadoes,” Monahan said.
The highest risk Monday through the night will run through eastern Alabama and west Georgia, Monahan said.
The farther northeast of Atlanta you live, the lower your severe risk (though there is still some risk). The highest risk this afternoon/evening/overnight will run through eastern Alabama and west Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) March 19, 2018
I'm updating our forecast maps now. @wsbtv #StormWatchon2
