  • Georgia Power gears up for potentially dangerous storms

    By: Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The state’s largest electric utility said Monday it is gearing up to respond overnight to the threat of severe weather in Georgia. 

    “Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and prepared to respond to any service interruptions which may occur,” the company said in a news release. 

    Georgia Power said it encourages customers to be ready with a plan in case thunderstorms knock out power.

    WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates from Severe Weather Team 2.

    Get customized weather alerts, hourly forecasts, live radar and much more with the FREE Severe Weather Team 2 app. CLICK HERE to download.

    The company also reminded residents not to approach or touch downed power lines and to call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see a fallen or low-hanging power line.

    Severe storms are expected to roll through Georgia tonight, bringing with them the threat of tornadoes.

    This article was written by Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia Power gears up for potentially dangerous storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Glenn Burns: 'We are going to have tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail'

  • Headline Goes Here

    FULL LIST: Several school districts cancel after-school activities

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Tex, you shot me': Driver Dani Jo Carter recalls the McIver shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    What's the difference between a tornado watch and warning?