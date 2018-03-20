  • Father, daughter hurt when tree fell on house during storms

    By: Sophia Choi

    Updated:

    HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - A father was critically injured when a tree fell on a house in Haralson County, a fire official said.

    Haralson County Fire Chief Brian Walker told Channel 2 Action News the tree fell on a house on Tallapoosa Street in Buchanan Monday night. 

    Walker said a father and daughter were hurt when the tree fell. He said the father has critical injuries.

    His daughter was treated and released.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Channel 2's Sophia Choi spoke to the daughter, who said it all happened in an instant. 

    Hear from the family as they recover, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

    A gas station near Tallapoosa Street on Highway 27 sustained a lot of damage, Walker said.

    [PHOTOS: Storms cause extensive damage in south Fulton County]

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Father, daughter hurt when tree fell on house during storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tornado damaged nearly every home in South Fulton County neighborhood

  • Headline Goes Here

    Large piece of metal falls from midtown Atlanta building

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH LIVE: Lone witness back on stand in Tex McIver murder trial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia state trooper killed, young daughter critically injured in crash