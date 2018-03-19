0 This mail carrier noticed something wasn't right ... and saved a man's life

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An alert Forsyth County mail carrier is being credited with saving a man’s life.

Amanda Nalley said her suspicion about uncollected mail led her to check with a neighbor and then call 911.

"I left his mail on the door knob. Tuesday, when I came back, I knew something was wrong because the mail hadn't been picked up," Nalley said.

Nalley, who has delivered mail on the same route for 13 years, told Channel 2's Tom Regan that one of her customers, Rodney Garner, looked forward to her arrival.

Every day he usually waved out the window.

When she realized that Garner had not greeted her or answered his door for two days, she worried something may have happened to him.

And she was right.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies and EMTs found the 84-year-old man barely conscious on the floor of his bedroom.

They believe he had been in the same location for two days.

"They said he might have had a heart attack or seizure. He was not responding well. His eyes were open a little bit. They said if he had been there another hour he would have passed away," Nalley said.

Regan visited Garner at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

He said he had slipped while cleaning the floor in his house.

"I just hit the floor and that was it," Garner said.

He said that the staff at Northside Hospital Forsyth was taking good care of him and he looked forward to thanking Nalley in person for all her help.

"I appreciated that. A man that won't appreciate somebody for saving his life, that's pretty darn sorry," Garner said.

Nalley said she was only doing her job.

"I love my job. I love my customers. Whatever I can do. I just do it," Nalley said.

