    TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Arizona say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

    Sgt. Ronald Elcock said the accident happened overnight, but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

    The woman died of her injuries at a hospital.

    Uber says on Twitter that it is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

    Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

