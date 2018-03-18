Report: The salary you need to be among top 50 percent of earners in Atlanta

Curious about how your salary compares to other Atlantans? You might be among the top earners in the city, according to a new report.
Business Insider recently conducted a study to determine the annual household income required to be in the top 50 percent in 50 major United States metro areas. To do so, they gathered data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey one-year estimates.
For The Peach City, it’s at least $62,613, which is the median income as well, the analysts wrote. They also noted that it takes $345,867 to be in the top 1 percent in Georgia.
The amount of money it takes to be in the top 50 percent of employees is highest in San Jose, California. You have to make least $110,040. And the amount of money it takes to be in the top 50 percent of employees is lowest in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s $48,804.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Community remembers Tripp Halstead as family prepares for funeral
- Video shows father, toddler getting kicked off Southwest flight
- Doctor says Diane McIver didn't want to see her husband before she died
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}