  • Report: The salary you need to be among top 50 percent of earners in Atlanta

    By: Najja Parker , The Atlanta-Journal Constitution

    Updated:

    Curious about how your salary compares to other Atlantans? You might be among the top earners in the city, according to a new report.

    Business Insider recently conducted a study to determine the annual household income required to be in the top 50 percent in 50 major United States metro areas. To do so, they gathered data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2016 American Community Survey one-year estimates.

    For The Peach City, it’s at least $62,613, which is the median income as well, the analysts wrote. They also noted that it takes $345,867 to be in the top 1 percent in Georgia. 

    The amount of money it takes to be in the top 50 percent of employees is highest in San Jose, California. You have to make least $110,040. And the amount of money it takes to be in the top 50 percent of employees is lowest in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s $48,804.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: The salary you need to be among top 50 percent of earners in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY: Large hail, damaging wind possible Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds visit memorial in honor of Tripp Halstead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Victim killed after breaking free from home invasion, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lady Bulldogs win first tournament game in 5 years