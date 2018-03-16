  • Tripp Halstead funeral arrangements announced

    Updated:

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Tripp Halstead will have a memorial service for their young son this weekend.

    The boy died Thursday night about 5 years after a tree limb fell and critically injured him.

    Visitation will be Sunday, March 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.

    A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

    We're looking at the impact this amazing young boy had on people across the country, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    [PHOTOS: Tripp Halstead through the years]

    On Oct. 29, 2012, Stacy Halstead got a call no mother should ever have to receive: A tree limb had fallen on her 2-year-old son Tripp's head during a freak accident at his day care.

    For the Halstead family, life changed in an instant. 

    As the blue-eyed toddler fought for months to survive, people all over the country started to follow along and root for his recovery. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tripp Halstead funeral arrangements announced

  • Headline Goes Here

    Doctor says Diane McIver didn't want to see her husband before she died

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman carjacked by gunmen after leaving morning workout class

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dozens arrested in massive multistate child exploitation crackdown

  • Headline Goes Here

    GDOT keeping close eye on what caused deadly Florida bridge collapse