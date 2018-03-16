Tripp Halstead funeral arrangements announced

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The family of Tripp Halstead will have a memorial service for their young son this weekend.
The boy died Thursday night about 5 years after a tree limb fell and critically injured him.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center, 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
On Oct. 29, 2012, Stacy Halstead got a call no mother should ever have to receive: A tree limb had fallen on her 2-year-old son Tripp's head during a freak accident at his day care.
For the Halstead family, life changed in an instant.
As the blue-eyed toddler fought for months to survive, people all over the country started to follow along and root for his recovery.
