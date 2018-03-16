0 Tripp Halstead, toddler seriously injured when tree limb fell on him 5 years ago, has died

ATLANTA - Tripp Halstead, who was seriously injured more than five years ago when a tree branch fell on him, causing brain damage, passed away on Thursday.

Halstead’s father confirmed his passing to Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

We're looking back at Tripp's courageous fight and remembering the little boy who inspired so many, Tonight on The Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.

On Oct. 29, 2012, Stacy Halstead got a call no mother should ever have to receive: A tree limb had fallen on her 2-year-old son Tripp's head during a freak accident at his day care.

For the Halstead family, life changed in an instant.

As the blue-eyed toddler fought for months to survive, people all over the country started to follow along and root for his recovery.

Just a few months ago, Channel 2's Wendy Corona talked with the Halstead family on the 5-year anniversary of Tripp's accident.

For more than five years, Channel 2 Action News followed Tripp as he inspired us all with his progress.

Here's a look back at some of Tripp's journey, as told through the family's Facebook page, Tripp Halstead Updates:

October 29, 2012: Tripp is critically injured when a tree limb falls on his head at his day care:

November 6, 2012: Doctors tell the Halstead family they believe Tripp will survive:

November 20, 2012: Tripp is transferred to Scottish Rite for rehab:

February 6, 2013: Doctors set an initial "going home" date for Tripp, but it is short-lived:

February 14, 2013: A second disaster strikes: After undergoing a surgery to insert a pump to administer medications,Tripp is diagnosed with a potentially-deadly infection, bacterial meningitis. All his progress is lost and he has multiple surgeries over 5 weeks:

March 29, 2013: Tripp is finally released from the hospital 5 months after the accident that nearly claimed his life:

April 1, 2013: Tripp is re-admitted to the hospital with a fever 2 days after being released. On April 5th, he has surgery to have his gallbladder removed:

April 9, 2012: Tripp and family head home again:

July 13th, 2013: Sunshine on a Ranney Day steps in to renovate a new home for the family to accommodate Tripp's needs:

November 2, 2015: Tripp speaks for the first time since the accident:

May 11, 2016: Tripp has a successful surgery to repair the dent in his head:

July 31, 2017: Tripp starts first grade:

September 12, 2017: Tripp turns 7!

