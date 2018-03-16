0 Tripp Halstead's courageous fight inspired the community and beyond

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that Trip Halstead, the young boy who was seriously injured when a tree limb fell on him more than five years ago, has died.

The toddler fought for months to survive and people all over the country started to follow along and root for his recovery.

In July of 2013, volunteers from Sunshine on a Ranney Day transformed Halstead's home to make it Tripp Halstead recovering in the hospital WSB-TV handicap accessible.

We're looking back at Tripp's courageous fight and remembering the little boy who inspired so many, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The family shed tears of joy after a hardworking group of volunteers unveiled the new home in Jackson County. Hundreds of spectators and well wishers gathered to see the Halstead family walk through their new home for the first time and Channel 2 Action News was there.

[READ: A timeline: Looking back at Tripp Halstead's long road to recovery]

"Doesn't look like the same house. No not at all," said Stacy Halstead, the child's mother.

It marked the first time the Halsteads saw the newly-remodeled house they bought months prior to the renovation. The Halsteads purchased the fixer-upper to be closer to the family.

It was an emotional first look that hundreds of supporters were able to watch from a big screen on the driveway.

Tripp Halstead's bedroom and therapy room are done in his favorite 'Cars' theme. Every detail of the home is fully handicap accessible.

There's no place in the home where Tripp Halstead can't go. Volunteers from Sunshine on a Ranney Day transformed Halstead's home to make it handicap accessible. Phil Skinner/AJC

[READ: Tripp Halstead celebrates near 5-year milestone at Disney]

A motorized chair will take him upstairs where there's room for guests and to work out.

"Oh my gosh. This is the biggest shower I've ever seen," Stacy Halstead said.

A signed "Pay it Forward" movie poster hangs in the media room, a reminder to Halsteads of the wonderful people with Sunshine On A Ranney Day that renovated this home for them.

Geary presented the grand finale to the family -- a pool that will be built for Tripp Halstead to continue his water therapy.

"We can't wait to just put our roots down in there and just start living in it tonight," said Bill Halstead.

Click here for more information on Sunshine on a Ranney Day.

RELATED STORIES:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.