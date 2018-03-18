Victim killed after breaking free from home invasion, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY. Ga. - Authorities are investigating a deadly home invasion in Gwinnett County.
Jacob Albright with the Gwinnett County Police Department told our partners at WSB Radio the victim was found dead at the home on Scholar Drive.
Albright said a husband, his wife and their 19-year-old daughter were tied up inside the home. When the husband tried to break free, he was shot, police said.
Husband, wife, & 19 year old daughter tied up during a home invasion this afternoon in Gwinnett. Intruders killed the husband when he broke free. Police looking for 2 suspects. Gathering more details for 11pm. #Nightbeat pic.twitter.com/zKnaJboqg8— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) March 18, 2018
