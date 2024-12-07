Metro Atlanta police department investigating homicide at senior living center

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The South Fulton Police Department is investigating a possible homicide that occurred Friday night, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

Police say the homicide occurred at 3895 Jonesboro Road at the Jonesboro Road Senior Living Apartments in Fairburn.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a man stating he may have killed someone in self-defense. When they arrived at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and Peters Road, police found the man sitting in the grass.

The man and police began to speak and he provided information about the incident.

As police began their investigation, they searched the second floor of the building and found an apartment door partially open. When they entered, they found an elderly woman lying on the floor of the living room, unresponsive.

Inside, police also found evidence of shattered glass around the victim and an apartment that was ransacked, suggesting a physical altercation occurred.

South Fulton Fire and EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. A witness told police she overhear an argument between a man and woman on the second floor prior to the incident.

The man was arrested as the investigation continues.

