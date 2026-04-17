‘It wasn’t his time’: Loved ones remember fallen South Fulton officer a year after his death

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Family, friends and community members gathered in South Fulton to remember late Captain Helio Garcia, who died in the line of duty a year ago.

Garcia was the first officer to die in the line of duty in South Fulton’s history on April 16, 2025.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers spoke to his family, who say it has been a year of ups and downs since he was hit by a car and killed.

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“Myself, my in-laws and my kids received the automated text message saying that he was in a car accident. By the time I got to the hospital, he was pronounced deceased,” his widow, Eliana Garcia, said.

Investigators say Santoria McLean was speeding and driving under the influence when she veered into Garcia’s lane and hit him head on.

“It wasn’t his time. They made a choice and it cost my son’s life,” his mother, Ana Maria Garcia, said.

The family says her actions put them on an emotional roller coaster for the past year.

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“We’ve had a huge milestone or a huge event. The grandson was born. Unfortunately, he did not meet him. We had our first holidays, first birthdays, and it’s a hard pill to swallow,” Eliana Garcia said.

Everyone says the former Marine, dad, son and husband lit up a room and truly believed in the brotherhood of the badge.

“He always used to say this to them, ‘Don’t mess up. But if you do, always remember, I have, I have your back,’” his father, Helio Garcia Jr., said.

His wife told Rogers that she flew down to Miami, where he’s buried, to spend some time with him before the vigil.

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