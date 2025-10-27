‘Healing ceremony’ ended in man stripping, throwing phones in fire, police say

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Police in Chattahoochee Hills are searching for a man who they say began acting aggressively on a retreat last week.

Investigators say Jackson Noah, 40, was hosting a camping and healing ceremony on Rivertown Road on Oct. 20.

But witnesses say when the ceremony ended, Noah defecated on himself and stripped naked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

That’s when he started trying to undress other people at the ceremony.

When they resisted, police say Noah threw their phones and a car fob into a fire and physically attacked them, including some juveniles.

Noah is wanted on 13 charges, including five counts of battery, three counts of arson, two counts of public indecency, two counts of cruelty to children and disorderly conduct.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say Noah should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where he may be, police urge you to call 911.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group