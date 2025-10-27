Busy road collapses in Clayton County

FOREST PARK, Ga. — A road collapse has caused disruption to traffic in Clayton County on Monday morning.
According to the city of Forest Park, the roadway has collapsed at the intersection of Longleaf Drive and Pine Creek Road.
Officials from Clayton County are on-site to address necessary repairs.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area and adhere to detour signage and traffic control measures.
The cause of the roadway collapse has not been specified, and there is currently no timeline for when repairs will be completed.
