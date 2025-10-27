20-time convicted felon leads Carrollton police on chase

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Earlier this month, police officers arrested a 20-time convicted felon after a chase ended in Carroll County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 1, Carrollton Officer Muffley tried to stop a vehicle that repeatedly failed to maintain its lane.

Officials said the driver, identified as Kevin Dakota Burnum, 31, of Carrollton, refused to stop, leading Muffley on a chase into Mt. Zion. The vehicle eventually crashed, and Burnum hopped out of the car and ran.

During the chase, Muffley maintained clear radio communication, providing location updates. A perimeter was quickly established by officers from the CPDM, Carroll County, and Georgia State Patrol.

Corporal Puckett provided critical background information on Burnum, including his felony gun and drug history and his last known address, which was close to the crash site.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said officers searching the vehicle found methamphetamine and marijuana. Shortly after, a 911 call reported an attempted vehicle theft by Burnum from a nearby yard.

A Haralson County K9 tracked Burnum using a scent article from the car, leading officers to find him hiding under a pile of logs, police said.

The CPD said the 31-year-old resisted arrest but was later taken into custody. Officials said they later discovered that Burnum had a gun during the chase, which was recovered from the crash site.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Burnum, who had recently been released from prison after serving less than two years, faces the following charges:

Fleeing or attempting to elude

V.G.C.S.A. Schedule II (methamphetamine)

Felon in possession of a firearm

DUI – Drugs

Obstruction

V.G.C.S.A. Schedule I (marijuana)

Driving on the wrong side of the road

Two counts of failure to yield

Failure to maintain lane

expired registration

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with the following:

Obstruction

Entering auto

He was booked into the Carroll County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group