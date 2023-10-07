‘He was my baby boy:’ Parents say 9-year-old was running to ice cream truck when he was hit, killed

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a 9-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a truck earlier this week

His parents say 9-year-old A’Cariyon Perry was trying to cross Creel Road in his South Fulton neighborhood when he was hit by a truck,

“This is where he ended up at, right here,” father Albert Tillman said.

Albert Tillman recalled his son’s last moments to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

“The ice cream truck went by and, like most kids, he wanted some ice cream and came outside and went to the ice cream truck,” Tillman said.

The 9-year-old boy didn’t make it back home. He was hit and killed by a truck, just feet away from where he lived.

“He hit him. I’m not sure if he was paying attention or something,” Tillman remembered.

South Fulton police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene.

A’Cariyon Perry’s mother, D’Estin Perry, said the last few days have been extremely tough.

“I don’t know yet. I’m trying to figure it out. Just trying to figure out how it’s going to work. We were pretty close, like real close. He was my baby boy,” she said.

“No parents should have to lose their child to negligence of somebody saying they just didn’t see a child in the street,” Tillman said.

The case is still under investigation. A prayer vigil is being held for the young boy A’Cariyon on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The family has created a GoFundMe campaign to help with costs.

