Parents identify 9-year-old hit, killed in South Fulton neighborhood

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The parents of a 9-year-old boy hit and killed in a South Fulton neighborhood have identified him as one of six siblings.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
D’Estin Perry says her son, A’Cariyon Perry, was hit and killed on Creel Road on Wednesday at around 4:45 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father and son arrested after 150 mph chase on I-85 ends with PIT maneuver crash
- Woman leaves metro courthouse chooses not to return for her trial, deputies say
- These are the 10 richest Georgians, according to Forbes
Police said the child was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit, but it’s unclear why.
Perry said on a GoFundMe set up to help the family that “Cari” was the youngest boy in his family.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
“My son was sweet, loving, caring, innocent and loved by all that knew him,” Perry wrote. “He was the youngest boy of all his siblings. My son had a bright fruitful future ahead of him. I’m lost for words and numb is a feeling that describes my pain.”
Police said the driver stayed with the child until police arrived. It’s unclear if the driver is facing charges.
©2023 Cox Media Group