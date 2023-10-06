Man now charged with murder after woman vanishes in Brookhaven, is found dead in Gwinnett

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man arrested in connection to a woman who vanished from Brookhaven and was later found dead has now been charged with her murder.
Aimee Lafakis, 48, vanished from her home on Sept. 29 and was found dead in Gwinnett County on October 1.
Brandon Wineinger, a man Lafakis had dated, was arrested and initially charged with making false statements, tampering with evidence, kidnapping, burglary and concealing the death of another.
Wineinger has now also been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Lafakis was a mother of two. The family has raised nearly $20,000 to support her children through a GoFundMe.
