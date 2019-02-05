  • Bullets fly through grandmother's South Fulton home as she sleeps

    By: Tom Jones

    SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Edith Brothers thought she heard gunfire in her South Fulton neighborhood Sunday and assumed it was celebratory shots from those watching the Super Bowl.  

    The next morning, she and her granddaughter found bullet holes in her home and a bullet inside her living room. 

    Brothers showed Channel 2’s Tom Jones where one bullet went through the home, hit some pillows and then broke a picture frame on the mantle.

    She says her grandchildren could have been harmed if they were in the room where they usually play. 

