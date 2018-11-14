0 Father shot, threatened by two teens during carjacking, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News spoke with a father Tuesday who was shot in the side and threatened with death when two teens stole his Bentley.

“It’s the most horrific thing I’ve been through in my life, looking down at all the blood,” the victim told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez.

He asked to remain unidentified, but the victim opened up about the day he almost lost his life just feet away from his girlfriend's home.

In an exclusive interview, the 50-year-old walked Jaquez through the terrifying moments leading up to the shooting and carjacking.

“I felt this crushing blow to my stomach, and it was like out of a movie. I just felt this pain. I immediately fell to the ground,” the victim said.

Jaquez obtained pictures that showed the alleged gunmen.

TRENDING STORIES:

The carjacking happened on Connally Drive in East Point on Nov. 4. Detectives said a bullet pierced his stomach, tearing through his intestines.

“I had just came from a meeting and went out to the car to get a change of clothes,” the victim said.

The victim was standing at the trunk of his 2005 black Bentley GT when out of nowhere, police said, two teens caught on a neighbor’s surveillance camera ran up and shot him.

The victim said they opened fire without even asking for the keys.

"He pointed the gun at me. He said, 'Where do you start the f'ing car?' I’m, like, 'Sir, I have children. Please, please don’t shoot me again.'" the victim said.

Scared his children would end up fatherless, he said he complied with their demands.

"All of this over a car. I would have given them the keys. The car is insured," the victim said.

East Point police said for a couple of days their license plate readers were able to track the movement of the car, but now it’s off the grid.

Detectives made it clear the victim was not targeted.

If you have any information that could help lead to any arrests, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.