WASHINGTON - The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's investigating 252 potential cases of a polio-like disease that partially paralyzes children.
That’s 33 more patients since just last week.
So far, the agency said there are 90 confirmed cases of AFM or acute flaccid myelitis.
Parents in Washington, D.C., are pushing lawmakers to do something about it.
One of the families Channel 2 Action News spoke with lost their son just five months ago.
“I literally watched him just melt before my eyes as the day went on,” Katie and JP Bustamante said.
