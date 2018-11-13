ATLANTA - Several people have been arrested, including a state senator, after a protest broke out inside the state capitol Tuesday over this year’s election.
Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot is at the capitol. He watched as capitol police arrested Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams was taken into custody, She was arrested for failing to disperse.
Elliot streamed the protest on his Facebook page.
