0 Father describes terrifying moments when car was stolen with 5-year-old son inside

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro father is talking about the terrifying moments he watched as a 15-year-old stole his car with his 5-year-old son sitting in the back seat.

The car was stolen from the Fairburn Pawn Shop along Southwest Broad Street Monday morning.

Joshua Waddell said he left his car running with the door’s locked while he ran into the store.

That’s when he said he heard his car revving and ran outside. He ran out the door just in time to see his car backing out of the parking lot with his son Knox still inside. He said he tried running after the car, but it sped off.

“I mean my heart sank. I mean, I couldn’t imagine… all I could think of was Knox,” Waddell said. “I thought, ‘Is Knox OK? Let Knox be OK.’”

Waddell said he ran back into the store and had workers call 911.

When police arrived, Waddell told the officers that his son had his iPhone. When they tracked the phone, they found the teen had dumped Knox off in a nearby neighborhood.

"He was knocking on the door and he said, 'A bad man just kidnapped me," the homeowner Polly Binoin told Channel 2’s Lori Wilson on Monday.

"He was knocking on the door and he said, 'A bad man just kidnapped me," the homeowner Polly Binoin said.

Waddell said all he cared about was that his son was alright.

“At that point, that’s all I cared about,” Waddell said.

NewsChopper 2 captured the moment Waddell was reunited with his son.

“I couldn’t let go of him. I don’t think I let go of him till we reached the police department,” Waddell said.

Waddell told Channel 2 Action News he and his son spent about two hours with the homeowner whose house Knox ran to.

The father said he was thankful to the Fairburn Police Department for their quick action and hopes the thief will have to spend a long time in jail.

“I hope that he doesn’t get out. I hope that they don’t slap him on the wrist in Fulton County. I hope that they put him behind bars for a long time,” Waddell said.

