GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The bodies of two men who were reported missing from Athens several months ago were found over the weekend inside a storage facility in Gwinnett County.

According to police, Joshua Jackson and Derrick Ruff were found dead Sunday inside a storage unit at the Extra Space Storage on Lawrenceville Highway.

The Gwinnett County Police Department -- along with the FBI and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department -- is working the case as a homicide.

Authorities have planned a Tuesday morning news conference to release more information. We’ll have LIVE updates on the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Jackson and Ruff were last seen Dec. 18 driving a Ford Expedition. The Expedition was later found abandoned Dec. 21 in a neighborhood off Monfort Road.

Athens-Clarke County spokesman Geof Gilland said investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly on the case over the last few months.

“Our hopes were to find the two men alive,” Gilland said in a statement. “Unfortunately, on Sunday, March 17, the bodies of Joshua Jackson and Derrick Ruff were located in Gwinnett County. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the two men.”

Investigators say it appears the men died of gunshot wounds.

Channel 2 Action News has learned two people have been charged in connection with this case.

Lesley Green, 30, is charged with concealing the death of another. He's being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Robert Carlisle, 32, is charged with concealing the death of another. He's not in custody and there are two active warrants for his arrest.

Police said there could be more people charged in the case. Investigators said the motive appears to be gang-related.

