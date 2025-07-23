Ex-officer settles religious discrimination lawsuit after saying South Fulton forced him to cut hair

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A former South Fulton police officer and the City of South Fulton have settled a lawsuit claiming religious discrimination against the officer.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the federal lawsuit filed by Milton Myrie since December 2023.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News show that both parties have agreed to a settlement, and the lawsuit was officially closed on Tuesday. There are no details on the settlement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Myrie said that when he went to sign an offer letter with the department in 2021, he was told he would have to cut off his shoulder-length locs.

“Moments prior to signing, a supervisor had told me that in order to work for the city of South Fulton, I had to cut my locs off. I was shocked, (you) know, because previously I had met with recruiters and supervisors about three times prior to coming down here. They mentioned nothing about cutting my locs off,” Myrie said.

He says he had been growing his locs for more than 20 years as a devout Rastafarian.

TRENDING STORIES:

Myrie accused the city of violating the Crown Act, which prohibits discrimination based on protective and cultural hairstyles.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Myrie’s attorney and spokesperson for the City of South Fulton for a comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group